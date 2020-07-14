FirstCoin Trading 62.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $111,748.39 and $333.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,227.02 or 1.00239470 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00135956 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006642 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

