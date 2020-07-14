First United Bank Trust Takes $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

