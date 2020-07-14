First United Bank Trust Sells 145 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First United Bank Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.51. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $223.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

