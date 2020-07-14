First United Bank Trust Sells 1,355 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.