First United Bank Trust Purchases 675 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust owned about 0.35% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.36 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

