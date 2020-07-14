First United Bank Trust Increases Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.