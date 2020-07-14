First United Bank Trust Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.