First United Bank Trust Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 82,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

