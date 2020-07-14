First United Bank Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

