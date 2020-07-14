FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $13.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FEYE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 61,666 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in FireEye by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,528 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 14.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

