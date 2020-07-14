Financial Survey: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) and NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) and NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crawford & Company and NYSE:SLQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.05 billion 0.34 $12.48 million $0.65 10.40 NYSE:SLQT $337.47 million 11.53 $72.58 million N/A N/A

NYSE:SLQT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crawford & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and NYSE:SLQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company -0.48% 21.09% 4.32% NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crawford & Company and NYSE:SLQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80

NYSE:SLQT has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform. Its Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides claims and risk management services; desktop claim adjusting and claims evaluation services; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review and case management, and vocational rehabilitation services; and risk management information services, as well as administers trust funds established to pay claims. It offers services for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability absence and medical management, and accident and health markets. The company's Crawford Specialty Solutions segment offers claims management services related to large and complex losses in various industries, such as commercial property, aviation, forensic accounting, marine and transportation, retail, building and construction, cyber, and energy. It also provides a customer-centric solution for various loss types comprising high-frequency and low-complexity claims, and large complex repairs; and outsourced contractor management services to personal and commercial insurance carriers, and consumer markets. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Crawford & Company was founded in 1941 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

