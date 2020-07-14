Financial Contrast: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) vs. Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LivePerson and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 11 0 2.85 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivePerson currently has a consensus target price of $42.08, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given LivePerson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -37.65% -57.59% -18.39% Red Violet -32.97% -15.92% -13.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and Red Violet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $291.61 million 8.84 -$96.07 million ($1.29) -30.18 Red Violet $30.29 million 6.36 -$11.08 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LivePerson beats Red Violet on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces; and Maven, a robust artificial intelligence engine for conversational commerce. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has strategic partnership with DMI to support clients in navigating the burgeoning conversational commerce category. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.