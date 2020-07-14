Financial Contrast: GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) versus Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GRIFOLS S A/S and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRIFOLS S A/S $5.71 billion 2.23 $700.16 million $1.17 15.86 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $36.14 million 14.36 -$71.45 million ($1.12) -6.39

GRIFOLS S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRIFOLS S A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GRIFOLS S A/S and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRIFOLS S A/S 13.31% 11.92% 4.91% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -207.87% -282.91% -112.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GRIFOLS S A/S and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRIFOLS S A/S 1 3 6 0 2.50 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 204.47%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GRIFOLS S A/S.

Risk & Volatility

GRIFOLS S A/S has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of GRIFOLS S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products. It offers plasma products, such as intravenous immune globulin, Factor VIII, alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, antithrombin III, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products, including analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. It serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment offers products used by hospitals, as well as parenteral solutions and enteral nutritional fluids. The Bio Supplies segment provides biological products for non-therapeutic uses. The Others segment renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also provides infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics; and engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis. The company is also developing CRB-4001, a peripherally-restricted CB1 inverse agonist, for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and other fibrotic diseases. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, which includes the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds and multiple issued and pending patent filings; and strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

