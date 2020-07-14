Financial Contrast: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) vs. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. GeoPark pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares GeoPark and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $628.91 million 0.99 $57.76 million $1.58 6.60 VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 3.53 $11.81 million N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -8.41% 61.54% 7.52% VOC Energy Trust 92.54% 20.86% 20.86%

Volatility & Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GeoPark and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 2 6 0 2.75 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 124.35%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats GeoPark on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

