Financial Analysis: M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) versus ConnectOne Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNOB)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

59.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares M&F Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 1.99 $73.39 million $2.25 6.23

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for M&F Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.10%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ConnectOne Bancorp 23.20% 10.15% 1.19%

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats M&F Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services. M&F Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 24, 2019, the company offered its commercial and consumer banking and lending services and products through its 29 banking offices located in New York and New Jersey. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail clients. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.