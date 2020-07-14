Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

FQVTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.