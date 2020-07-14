Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal National Mortgage Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.05.

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

