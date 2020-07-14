Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $83.20 on Friday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,772,598.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,228.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,911,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 2.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 21.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.