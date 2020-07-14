Fastenal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,664 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,793 call options.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. 3,519,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

