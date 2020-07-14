Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

