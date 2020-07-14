Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $393.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $362.00 to $393.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.14.

NYSE:FICO opened at $399.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $236,882.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

