Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,300 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

