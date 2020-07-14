Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 21,500 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

