Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $70.97 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,300 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.