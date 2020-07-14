Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.39. 371,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,515,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average of $205.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

