Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 8th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The company has a market cap of $680.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.83.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

