F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.