EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EZCORP in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EZPW. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

EZPW opened at $5.38 on Monday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EZCORP by 3,880.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in EZCORP by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

