Exosis Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Exosis has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $26,420.91 and $1,220.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,215.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.89 or 0.02603109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.47 or 0.02500889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00474238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00735526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00067979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00660593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014818 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 577,678 coins and its circulating supply is 412,678 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

