Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €33.00 ($37.08) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.88 ($27.95).

FRA EVK opened at €24.54 ($27.57) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.31.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

