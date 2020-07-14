EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $112,127.30 and approximately $262,255.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 104.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00082777 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00330813 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049883 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012423 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005427 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

