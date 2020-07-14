Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $19.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.