Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note issued on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 457,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

