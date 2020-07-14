Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jaguar Mining Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jaguar Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $0.45 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Jaguar Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of JAG opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 million and a PE ratio of 27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.35 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

