Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.87 per share for the year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $28.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

