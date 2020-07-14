Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Harley-Davidson Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HOG opened at $26.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

