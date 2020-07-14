Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Horizon National Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $8.90 on Monday. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,687,000 after buying an additional 1,304,145 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 17.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,819,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,263,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

