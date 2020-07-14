Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zymeworks Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYME. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $33.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 28.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zymeworks by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

