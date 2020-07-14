Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zscaler Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.90).

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of ZS opened at $119.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -218.01 and a beta of 0.72. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $129.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,144,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,127,552.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,130,720.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,715 shares of company stock valued at $34,948,735. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.