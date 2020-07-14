Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Coverage Initiated at Edward Jones

Research analysts at Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.28.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock opened at $701.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $735.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $695.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.