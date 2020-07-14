Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

NYSE:EQ opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Equillium by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares during the last quarter.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

