Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday.

Equillium stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Equillium by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Equillium by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 164,491 shares during the last quarter.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

