Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.81.

Equifax stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

