Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.81.

Shares of EFX opened at $163.64 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

