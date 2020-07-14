EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) vs. Talos Energy (OTCMKTS:TALO) Financial Survey

EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EP Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EP Energy has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EP Energy and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EP Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 149.55%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than EP Energy.

Profitability

This table compares EP Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy -115.00% N/A -6.82% Talos Energy 34.82% 17.40% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EP Energy and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy $820.00 million 0.00 -$943.00 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.56 $58.73 million $3.56 2.22

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EP Energy.

Summary

Talos Energy beats EP Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, EP Energy Corporation had proved reserves of 324.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and had average net daily production of 80,654 barrel of oil equivalent per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 3, 2019, EP Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

