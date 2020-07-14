Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $745.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.