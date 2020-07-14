Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.67.

ESI opened at C$0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.47.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$383.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

