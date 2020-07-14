Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$2.45 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.51. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0489329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

