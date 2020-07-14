Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $92,000. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

