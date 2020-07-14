Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $51.67 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.51.

Shares of EW opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,240 shares of company stock valued at $26,248,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

